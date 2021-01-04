For the first time since 1953 in the US, someone is going to be sentenced to death, that too to a woman. After so many years, America is punishing him for death because he is believed to have committed a very cruel crime. This woman’s name is Lisa Montogomery.

The US federal court has upheld the woman’s death sentence on January 12. Lisa will be sentenced to death with a lethal injection. However, he was earlier scheduled to receive this sentence in December at Terre Haute Prison in Indiana.

Lisa was convicted of killing a pregnant and abducting a child by biting her stomach. In fact, on December 16, 2004, 36-year-old Bobby Steinett of Montogomery arrived at the Missouri home in Missouri on the pretext of buying a pet dog. After this, he strangled an 8-month-old pregnant woman, Steinette, with a rope and then tore her stomach and escaped with the child.

The police arrested the accused woman after investigation. In a Missouri court, Lisa confessed to her crime and was again convicted in 2008 of kidnapping and murder. After he was sentenced to death, he approached several federal courts, but his sentence was upheld everywhere.