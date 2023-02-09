Tradition requires that the people of the city send colorful cards in the shape of hearts and write their observations on the performance of the policemen in a satirical way, as well as funny drawings.

The police department stated that he would receive these cards throughout the month of February, noting that he had already received a number of them and worked to hang them throughout the police station, and that the officers read these cards and laughed a lot, to the point that the department described this tradition as a “heart attack” from the abundance of laughter.

He also demanded that the police department harness this tradition to provide support for the dedicated policemen in their work, and that this matter be done in February of each year, and that the cards would be displayed in a celebration with the city’s residents at the end of the month.

Christina Bedir, a Tunisian immigrant residing in Moscow, Idaho, said that the city’s residents enjoy this opportunity to say everything they want to the police without restrictions or embarrassment.

She added, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that this tradition was started by a number of residents last year on their own, and it found acceptance and approval among the policemen. They held a celebration and displayed cards, most of which happened to be in the shape of hearts.

And she added that some were sending cards without his name at first, but the policemen encouraged people to write their names and everything they wanted, and the cards were displayed at a celebration last year, and everyone was laughing to the point of literally having a heart attack, and this event worked to bring the residents closer to the policemen as well as merging the residents with each other. Some of them are of different origins.

She concluded that the police department approved of the idea and described it as the annual heart attack celebration and would repeat it in February of each year.