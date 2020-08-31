Highlights: Demolition of Alibakhsh Panorama in Mundavar, Alwar.

The statue of Krishnabhakta Alibakhsh fragmented.

Panorama was built by Vasundhara government at a cost of 3.5 crores.

Panorama suffered from neglect after changing the government.

Tehsildar filed a case at Mundavar police station.

Mundawar police started searching for the accused.

Alwar. Socialists have vandalized the Panorama of Krishnabhakta Alibakhsh, built at a cost of around Rs 3.5 crore during the tenure of the Vasundhara government in Mundavar town of Alwar district of Rajasthan. The statue of Krishna devotee Alibakhsh is fragmented with stone. There is anger among the locals. The subdivision administration was stirred up after a video of Alibakhsh’s statue went viral on Saturday night. Soon after, Tehsildar Neemrana Ramesh Chand Joshi, who came into action, arrived with the Mundawar police station late Saturday to inspect the statue and take stock of the situation. After this, the Tehsildar has registered a case in Mudavar police station. The police have also started investigations against unknown people after the case was registered.

Important decision regarding schools in Rajasthan, will open in September, know what needs to be taken care of

Mundavar town is known as Krishna Bhakta Alibakhsh and has a special reputation in the arts and devotional world for centuries. In view of this, the Panorama of Alibakhsh was created by the Vasundhara government to make the generations in Mundavar aware of this heritage. But with the change of government in the state, this panorama fell away with politics. These were neglected without providing for their protection and security by the Congress government. Therefore, these places, built at a cost of crores, have now become refugees of social activists.

Rajasthan corona update: District level data stopped after Corona explosion

Other places vandalized along with the statue

It is worth noting that the then Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje had constructed the Alibakhsh Panorama in Mundavar town about 2 years ago in which the statue of Alibakhsh was installed in the dream project to preserve the memorabilia of the area. The socialists have not only dismantled the statue of Alibakhsh, but have also removed the stairs on the back side of the panorama, the pipes in the railing also uprooted the society. At the same time, a lattice on the back side of Panama was also broken by the society.

Corona’s havoc: indefinite curfew imposed in this district of Nagaur

Kala Mandal demanded strict action

Not being a security guard, the society enters the Panaroma by tearing down the wall at the juncture and vandalizing, Mr. Alibakhsh Lok Kala Mandal member Shaitan Singh condemned the incident and took strong action against those who committed such acts. Is demanded. Thanadikari Mundavar Laxmikant told that the statue of Krishnabhakta Alibakhsh has been broken. Tehsildar Neemrana has registered a case in this regard. The matter is under investigation.

Alwar: Jeep rammed into shop to kill salesmen, video viral