In the Altai Territory, four people died in an avalanche. Reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of the regional government.

According to the authorities, as a result of the snow falling from the roof of a granary in the village of Smaznevo, eight people were trapped. Four of those retrieved by rescuers from under the snow died. Another needed medical attention. The rest of the victims refused hospitalization.

Earlier it was reported that in Ufa, snow fell from the roof of the morgue and covered two Russian women. As a result, both women were hospitalized. A video of the incident was posted online. The footage shows two women talking at the entrance to the building, and a truck is parked nearby. However, after such an avalanche, snow covers everything, including three more cars standing at the morgue.