In the Altai Territory, a case was opened due to the destruction of a farmer’s tractors by an arsonist

Arsonists destroyed a farmer’s tractors and combines in the Altai Territory. About it reported regional prosecutor’s office.

The incident occurred in the area of ​​the settlement Volga Pervomaisky district. The fire destroyed and damaged units of agricultural machinery worth more than four million rubles.

It was previously established that the actions were intentional. A criminal case has been initiated, active investigative actions are being carried out.

