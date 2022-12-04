The regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Idea Institute, Daniel Zovato, He talks about the report that warns of global democratic erosion and the rise of authoritarianism.

What is the current state of democracy in the world?



Democracy, on a global scale, is under assault. Most of them are harassed, others are stagnant and a third group is in clear decline (backslinding). Half of the world’s democratic governments are in decline while authoritarian regimes rise and deepen their repression. As a result, more than two-thirds of the world’s population now lives in receding democracies or hybrid authoritarian regimes. This is the main conclusion that emerges from the report prepared by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (Idea).

Can we talk about a democratic recession?



In agreement. This phenomenon is global: it reaches Europe and the US, it occurs with greater force in Asia, Africa and the Arab world, and it has its correlate in Latin America. The figures are compelling: the number of nations moving towards authoritarianism doubled and almost half of the 173 countries studied in the Report regress in at least one attribute. In almost half the world, democracies are in decline. Of a total of 104 democracies at the global level, only 14 are improving their quality, 42 show some stability, 37 are deteriorating moderately; and 11 show significant deterioration.

In this sense, does the number of those who no longer trust the model increase?



Justly. The number of people who believe that democracy is the best answer to the problems decreased during the last five years from 52.4 to 47.4 percent, aggravated by the fact that 52 percent see a strong government and alien to democratic institutions a legitimate solution to the problems, compared to 38 percent who considered it a few years ago.

What are the countries on the highest alert?



I want to emphasize that the number of cases registering a democratic setback is at its highest level. There are seven countries that fall into this category: Brazil under (Jair) Bolsonaro, El Salvador under (Nayib) Bukele, Hungary and Poland suffer a severe setback. In India, Mauritius and the United States it is moderate.

In parallel, the report highlights that authoritarianisms are on the rise…



Between 2016 and 2021, the number of countries moving towards authoritarianism is more than double the number of countries moving towards democracy. The data in our Report shows that authoritarian regimes have deepened their repression, with 2021 being the worst year on record for many years, and that almost half of all authoritarian regimes (49.3%) have worsened. Within this group, Afghanistan, Belarus, Cambodia, Comoros and Nicaragua are the countries that have experienced the greatest decline. For their part, 50% of non-democracies are now more repressive, added to the fact that the number of countries living in democracies has not increased.

What about the case of Latin America?

A third of democracies show declines in at least three attributes during the last two years, with Brazil, El Salvador, Bolivia and Guatemala being the countries with the greatest democratic erosion.

The situation of democracy in the region has been progressively deteriorating since its best moment, between 2006 and 2007. While 15 years ago only Cuba was considered an authoritarian regime, currently three countries joined as dictatorships: Nicaragua, Venezuela and Haiti ( the latter converted to a failed state). On the other hand, a third of democracies show declines in at least three attributes during the last two years, with Brazil, El Salvador, Bolivia and Guatemala being the countries with the greatest democratic erosion.

And from Colombia…



In our classification, Colombia is a democracy of medium performance. In other words, it has not lost its condition to become a hybrid or authoritarian regime, but it does not qualify as a high-performance democracy either. Its main problem is that it is stuck in this category.

What are the main challenges for the country?

Colombia gets good grades when it comes to a representative government, the issue of electoral participation is not doing very well despite the fact that it has been increasing, reaching 54%, when compared to the average for the region (67%) it is still very low and that has to do with the issue of confidence that citizens have in their institutions and electoral processes. The other big issue in Colombia has to do with human rights, particularly with the levels of violence against social leaders, activists and even journalists.

What about economic and social rights?

There, the tasks are focused on reducing the gap when almost 40 percent of people live below the poverty line, having one of the highest rates of inequality in the world and which is leveraged by the fact that Colombia must work on how to maintain a presence throughout the territory with a view not only to guarantee order and security, but also to improve people’s living conditions. We will see how the indicator of levels of effective control of the Executive evolves during the Petro government.

What can we say about the challenges of Latin American democracies?

The irruption of populist leaders (from the right and left) with anti-political and anti-system discourses and a low respect for democratic institutions; toxic hyperpolarization processes as seen in Brazil, Mexico, Bolivia and Argentina; disinformation campaigns that deteriorate the institutional framework, restrictive laws, harassment of freedom of expression and attacks on the courts of justice and electoral bodies.

Against this backdrop, what should the world do to prevent further democratic deterioration?



The region must give priority to three areas. First, electoral resilience must be maintained and strengthened to ensure legitimacy of origin. Second, it is necessary to recover citizen trust in the elites and institutions, and open new channels of listening, dialogue and citizen participation. And in the third sphere, it is necessary to accompany the democracy of good government, together with a modern, robust and strategic State, and an effective governance that gives concrete and timely results to the real problems of the people.

At the regional level, what recommendations do you make?

At the regional level, it is necessary to update and strengthen the mechanisms for the protection of democracy. The greatest importance should be given to updating and strengthening the Inter-American Democratic Charter and to generating a new regional consensus, with a broad political base. There is no time to lose. Leaders must learn to govern in contexts of complexity, uncertainty and volatility in order to respond to an increasingly empowered and demanding citizenry that needs to recover lost trust.

And if they don’t make it?

If they fail to do so, as observed in several countries in the region, citizen frustration threatens to spark a new wave of social protests that increase political risks and instability, generate governance crises and accentuate deterioration or, worse still, deepen democratic setback.

