In Almaty, Kazakhstan, protesters ransacked the office of the Mir interstate television and radio company (MTRK), destroying the equipment used for filming. On Wednesday, January 5, the TV company announced this on the MIR 24. First Eurasian Telegram channel.

“Thanks to the active assistance of the akimat (city hall – Ed.), All employees of the Mir TV and radio company were evacuated in time and are safe,” the company said.

As the head of the Mir channel, Radik Batyrshin, noted, the company will inform law enforcement agencies about the damage that was incurred due to the actions of the protesters.

“Naturally, we will apply to law enforcement agencies, as there was colossal material damage. <...> We had information in advance that they are going to our dealership. We evacuated everyone in advance, and those who came looted. They destroyed all satellite equipment, production house equipment, production of television and radio programs “, – quotes the words of the head of the channel”Interfax“.

None of the channel’s employees were injured, Batyrshin said.

On January 2, protests began in Kazakhstan, residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau took to the streets calling for a reduction in fuel prices. The cost of liquefied gas in Kazakhstan has doubled since January 1 – from 60 tenge (10 rubles) to 120 tenge (20 rubles) per liter. The authorities agreed to comply with the demand, but the protests spread to other cities. Since the evening of January 4, pogroms and clashes with the security forces have been observed.

The situation was especially aggravated in Alma-Ata: the protesters burst into the administration building, the city hall caught fire. The protesters also set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. In addition, the Almaty residence of the President of Kazakhstan was seized.

Attempts by the guards to call on the protesters in Alma-Ata for a peaceful settlement of the contradictions were in vain: on January 5, the protesters disarmed the police, taking away the firearms from the law enforcement officers.

Earlier that day, Kazakh President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev introduced a state of emergency in the country’s capital Nur-Sultan, as well as in Alma-Ata, Alma-Ata and Mangistau regions until January 19. In addition, Tokayev signed a decree on the resignation of the government of the republic.

The unrest in Kazakhstan on January 5 was commented on by the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov. He expressed confidence that the country will be able to independently cope with its internal problems.