Looting and robberies continue in Alma-Ata. On the evening of January 5, a video of another robbery appeared on social networks.

Judging by the footage, a man on an excavator crashed into a bank window, demolished almost half of the building, and then began looting.

It is reported that in a similar way, shops, shopping centers, and cell phone stores are robbed in Alma-Ata.

At the same time, as the Izvestia correspondent reported from the scene, patrols of security officials disappeared from the central streets of Alma-Ata, and riots continue in the city. The crowd is actively looting, the protesters smash everything, set fire to buses and cars.

Earlier on January 5, the deputy head of the Almaty administration, Yerzhan Babakumarov, said that an anti-terrorist operation had begun in the city. The airport, previously seized by the protesters, was liberated.

On the same day, the protesters broke into the administration building in Alma-Ata, the city hall caught fire. Also, protesters in Almaty set fire to the building of the prosecutor’s office and the office of the ruling party. In addition, the protesters seized the Alma-Ata presidential residence and the airport.

During the riots, according to the authorities, about 500 people were beaten in Almaty, including 130 women and old people. In addition, 120 vehicles were burned, including 33 ambulances and fire trucks.

On January 5, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his second address to the nation in two days. Tokayev said that since January 5, he has been the head of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, which was previously headed by the ex-president of the republic, Nursultan Nazarbayev. As the president of the republic said, the authorities intend to act as harshly as possible in relation to offenders during the protests.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on January 2. Dissatisfied with the rise in the cost of liquefied gas, residents of the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangistau region – the oil-producing region of the republic – went to rallies. Fuel has risen in price from 60 tenge (10 rubles) per liter to 120 (20 rubles) per liter.