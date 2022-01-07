In Alma-Ata, near the buildings of the city administration and the old residence of the President of Kazakhstan, active shooting began, on the Republic Square and in the cars parked nearby, the bodies of the dead remain. It is reported by RBK…

According to the newspaper’s correspondent, fighting in the city center resumed in the early morning and continues to this day. The bodies of protesters and security forces are being removed slowly from the scene of the shootout. “When trying to approach the building of the akimat, the military demand to move away and shoot in the air,” the newspaper writes.

The information about the shootout is confirmed and RIA News… As the agency notes, now the Kazakh military is preparing for the next cleanup of the area and asking journalists and civilians to leave the place of the operation.

Protests in Kazakhstan began on Sunday, January 2, due to an increase in gas prices for cars from 60 to 120 tenge (from 10 to 20 rubles) per liter. Soon economic demands were replaced by political ones: the resignation of the government, the holding of new elections, consideration of the issue of lustration of people from the “clan” of former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

By Wednesday, January 5, the rallies escalated into riots. In Alma-Ata, shops, banks were looted, the airport building, police stations, government agencies and infrastructure facilities were seized. The army was sent to suppress the demonstrations. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appealed to the CSTO with a request to send troops to defend the country from armed bands.