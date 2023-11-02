The president stated in his account on X that he continues “to build a more supportive future that prioritizes life”

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) published a message for All Souls’ Day, celebrated this Thursday (2.Nov.2023), in which he asks for a “world of peace” for the children. In your account on X (formerly Twitter), the PT member stated that he follows “in building a more supportive future that prioritizes life”. Lula has repeatedly cited the deaths of children in his criticisms of the war between Israel and Hamas, saying that they are not to blame for the irrationality of those who chose to fight.