If the final decision will not be pronounced before September 14, there is little doubt about the outcome of the judgment for the company Alinéa. On Monday, the candidacy of the sole potential buyer of the furniture firm, which is none other than that of the current owner, Alexis Mulliez, and the Mulliez Family Association (AFM), was examined by the court of Marseille trade.

A real estate transaction in question

“We must not have too much hope”, believes Eddy Chhlang, CGT delegate in the company, “We are going to lose 1,000 jobs, because there is no other alternative for the brand than the one proposed by the current shareholders”. Alinéa is one of the main furnishing firms in France. With 1,800 employees and 26 stores, including 4 franchisees, the firm had had to face severe difficulties since the arrival of the Mulliez family at the helm of the company in 2017. In a confidential court report consulted by Release, experts also severely denounce management’s choices which have contributed to weakening the company in recent years. A real estate transaction aimed at ceding ownership of its premises to the Aline Immo company is notably in question. The latter would have deprived the company of significant financial resources in the event of difficulty. Even though, when the company was placed in receivership last May, management preferred to blame the yellow vests crisis and anti-pension reform protests.

A windfall decree for the Mulliez family

In this situation, the health crisis has a good back, and the future takeover of Alinéa distills like a perfume of windfall for current shareholders. This takeover offer was indeed made possible by the order of May 20, which authorizes the owner of a bankrupt company to buy it back before the commercial court. The result of a policy intended to limit the negative consequences of the post-Covid period, this mechanism would allow, according to the government, to limit damage in the sectors hard hit by the health crisis. But the leaders of Alinéa seem to take advantage of this tool to restructure the indebted company at little cost, at the same time putting a thousand jobs at stake. , sixth fortune in France, is estimated at 26 billion euros by the magazine Challenges.

What future for the employees of Alinéa?

For the CGT union representative, there is nothing to be optimistic about. “With only 9 stores retained, we can worry about the future of the firm compared to other competitors. “ For its part, the management of the company shows its desire to “Reaffirm the brand and relaunch it” on the furniture sector. On the contrary, Mulliez’s offer risks preventing the company’s progress against its biggest competitors, Ikea and Conforama. What future, then, for the 800 or so employees that the recovery plan will have spared? A hearing is scheduled for next summer to assess the company’s situation the day after the takeover plan.