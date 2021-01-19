Medicinal plant growers harvest blueberries in southern Albania in July 2019 (GENT SHKULLAKU / AFP)

While the Covid-19 vaccination campaign continues in Europe, it is just starting in most of the Balkan countries. In Albania, for example, the first injections of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine took place on Monday, January 11. But if the country has not developed a vaccine against the virus, it has still participated in research on Covid-19 thanks to its medicinal plants.

According to the producers’ union, the active ingredients of Albanian sage or cranberry, for example, have been used by international laboratories to develop treatments against the new coronavirus. Medicinal plants are a local specialty since Albania is one of the main producers in Europe, with nearly 12,000 tonnes exported each year. 95% of the medicinal plants harvested in Albania are exported, especially to Germany and the United States, but also to other European countries, such as Italy or France.

And despite containment and border closures, 2020 has been a good year for Albanian medicinal plants. While in the spring, producers feared the worst as it came time to contain and close borders, exports actually set a new record last year with nearly € 50 million. They were stimulated by this demand from the pharmaceutical industry, therefore, but they also benefited from the trade war between the United States and China. Some economic players have had to find new suppliers of medicinal plants in Europe. These figures are good for the local economy as the cultivation of medicinal herbs supports more than 100,000 people in Albania.

These plants are not only exported, they are used in Albania in a traditional way. In large cities, there are many herbalists and many Albanians regularly use herbal infusions to heal themselves. This is particularly the case since the start of the pandemic: Albanian phytotherapists have been consulted as never before.

“After trying the treatments and drugs prescribed by doctors, people get tired because they don’t see any improvement, says Valentina Petova, who runs a small herbal pharmacy in the center of Tirana. And many are returning to medicinal plants. In addition, these plants are a tradition of our country. It is with them that we have been treated for thousands of years, it is our heritage. ”

If herbal medicine is so successful, it is also because the health system is not up to the task. According to the WHO, a third of Albanians are uninsured and a majority of the population does not trust a health system that they consider corrupt and underfunded.