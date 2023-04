It is the size of a postage stamp and is among the smallest in the world. It is the miniature Koran kept and handed down from generation to generation in the family of Mario Prushi, in Tirana, Albania.

Most likely printed towards the end of the 19th century on almost 900 pages, the Koran is kept inside a small silver case, equipped with a reading lens. Its cover is velvet embroidered with gold thread.



