In the early hours of last Tuesday (26), a historic event moved the National Center for Research and Conservation of Aquatic Mammals (CMA), in the Environmental Protection Area of ​​Costa dos Corais, located in Alagoas and linked to the Chico Mendes Institute for Conservation. of Biodiversity (ICMbio). It was there that the first baby manatee was born outside its habitat natural from Brazil and, according to the ICMbio, from the world.

This is little Flori, a baby manatee who was born measuring 95 cm and weighing 12 kg. “It’s an animal below the average size of a baby sea manatee, so we’re watching their behavior very carefully. The mother is also a first-timer, so we are rotating teams 24 hours a day for monitoring”, said veterinarian Alexandra Costa.

+ Fisherman is poisoned by lionfish on the coast of Ceará

According to her, the bond between mother and daughter is now very strong, and both are isolated in an enclosure, away from other animals. “We are trying to interact as little as possible,” she revealed.

The pregnancy was monitored by the Peixe-Boi Project team in partnership with researchers from the Federal University of Pernambuco (UFPE).

For the head of APA Costa dos Corais, Roberta Carvalho, the birth sparks a hope for the repopulation of the endangered species. “It means hope for ecological balance and the desire that one day human beings will understand how important it is for the environment and for the lives of many people, even collaborating with the economic development of the region”, she commented.

Flori was born in an “acclimatization enclosure”, which simulates his habitat natural unlike common captive pools. Her mother, Paty, was rescued in 2014, on the north coast of Alagoas. Her father, Raimundo, was released in November last year. Paty was kept for pregnancy follow-up.

Watch on TV Brazil

