Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

With the start of the countdown to reach Mars’ orbit, the “Hope Probe” begins to reduce its speed, and the ground station team in the Al Khawaneej area continues its path through the giant monitoring screens that extend on the walls of the huge room, in order to direct and communicate with it as it approaches Mars.

Because of the distance between Earth and Mars, any command sent to the spacecraft will be delayed for 11 minutes, and the connection will be temporarily lost to the probe on its trip to Mars, and that moment is called occultation, which is a blackout period that will occur when the probe attempts to enter orbit on February 9.

The engineers at the earth station will depend only on the programmed maneuvers placed in orbit to accomplish this bold work, as the stage of entering the orbit of Mars is very sensitive, and the speed of the probe will be reduced from 121 thousand kilometers per hour to 18 thousand, and accordingly the process of reorienting the probe begins accurately. To safely enter its orbit, and then start to operate the propulsion system continuously for 30 minutes, and this stage is one of the most accurate and difficult parts of the task.

The most dangerous part is making sure that the fuel burn starts at exactly the right time, so that it reaches the correct target in orbit. The team will not be able to send any direct commands, but they can monitor the burning performance.

In turn, the team prepared a plan for each stage in this mission to face its risks and challenges, and to address any developments that may affect the efficiency of the probe’s work, and a risk management team has been designated, whose task is to monitor any observations about the performance of the probe’s work.

The earth station team relies on communicating with the deep space network “DSN” of NASA, which is located in 3 stations around the world, in America, Australia, and Spain, in order to follow up the data of the probe’s flight continuously and accurately.

The “DSN” deep space network is a set of giant radio antennas that support the missions of interplanetary spacecraft, and provide important data based on radar measurements and radio astronomy, which leads to improved understanding of the solar system and the universe.

This network is operated by the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which also manages many of the agency’s interplanetary robotic space missions. The deep space network consists of 3 monitoring stations spaced from each other, approximately at a location of 120 A degree in longitude around the world, while these stations are located in “Goldstone”, near Barstow in California, and the Spanish city of Madrid, in addition to the city of “Canberra” in Australia.

The strategic location of the sites of the ground monitoring stations allows continuous communication with spacecraft, during the rotation of the planet, and before any spacecraft moves away from one of the sites of the deep space network around the world, another location can capture the signal and continue to communicate with this vehicle, in order to ensure continuous communication with it.

Constant connection

The antennas of the deep space network are the indispensable link outside Earth, as they provide continuous and strong communication with the spacecraft devices, and receive signals with the scientific information they carry that help us better understand the universe and the planets of our solar system.

This information shows the name of the spacecraft, the range in which it is located, in addition to the time of the signal back and forth, the name of the antenna, the height of the azimuth, the wind speed, as well as the position of the spacecraft, and information about the signal sent to and from the spacecraft, while this data is updated every 5 seconds. .