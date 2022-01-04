In the Kazakh city of Aktau, some security officials began to go over to the side of the protesters. This was announced on January 4 by the Telegram channel KushTau on-line…

In the video published, you can see how law enforcement officers refuse to use force against the demonstrators. In response, the protesters supported the security forces and began to chant: “Well done!”

Violent protests are now taking place in the center of Almaty and Nur-Sultan. There, the protesters began to smash and set fire to police cars, beat a law enforcement officer and throw bottles at security officials.

In Alma-Ata, the security forces began to disperse the protesters and have already pushed them back from the Republic Square. In addition, law enforcement officers used noise grenades and tear gas grenades against the protesters. There is no information about the victims.

Clashes broke out on Tuesday evening. In total, about a thousand people gathered in Republic Square. On the same day, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, made a televised address in connection with unauthorized rallies in the country, in which he called on Kazakhstanis to show prudence and not succumb to provocations. He called the protesters’ calls to attack civil and military departments of Kazakhstan absolutely illegal.

Earlier, on January 3, it became known that the Aktau police cordoned off the protesters against the rise in prices for liquefied gas in the country. The protest action took place near the city administration building. Prior to this, the protesters blocked the road near the village of Zhetibay in the Mangistau region.

Local residents began to protest against the increase in prices for liquefied gas on January 2. Drivers took to the streets demanding lower fuel prices. Since the beginning of 2022, prices have increased from 60 to 120 tenge (20.5 rubles) per liter.

The Nur-Sultan police also recorded “attempts to organize an unauthorized rally” in the Astana Concert Halls area.