More than 15 dishes and drinks were presented at the gastronomic sample of tempesquixtle that was organized in this city, with the purpose of publicizing the diversity of stews that can be prepared with that fruit that is in that region.

The chronicler of this city Margarita Villalba Gomez, reported that the gastronomic activity was prepared within the framework of the festivity of the patron saint of this place, San Juan Bautista.

Several people were interested in taking part in this gastronomic demonstration, which due to the pandemic was disseminated through social networks, showing various dishes and drinks that were prepared for this occasion, having as the main ingredient the tempesquixtle in green fruit or the tiliapo when It takes on a blue hue when ripe.

Among the presentations that were had was the boiled tempesquixtle with a garnish of coriander and red snapper, cod stew, broken beans, broad bean broth, to all of these they added tempesquixtles, they also made skewers of tempesquixtles with panela cheese and pieces of bell pepper.

Tiliapo panqué, which is the ripe tempesquixtle, with this fruit they also prepared jelly, wine and tiliapo liquor, among other foods that they elaborated expressly for this gastronomic sample where the State Secretary of Culture, Sergio Arturo de La Luz Vergara Verdejo, was , the General Director of Heritage in the state, Daniela Calderon Porter and the governor of the property Justo Romero Carmona, who inaugurated this gastronomic exhibition.

Due to the flavor and consistency of tempesquixtle, it adapts to a great diversity of regional dishes, as well as goumert.

