There is an atmosphere of expectation in the air at Ahoy on Zuidplein. Tufts of girlfriends return home from the Hunkemöller sale with full bags of lingerie and are relieved by groups of young men. They are coming tonight to listen to sixty-year-old Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson. Many of them are dressed for the occasion – in a jacket, for example, with a striking tie. The beards are also flourishing – sometimes still hesitantly – in abundance.

Student Joost from Ede started with two studies at the same time, but “Peterson helped me to take on the challenge.”

Photo Olivier Middendorp



Human lobster

The 24-year-old student Matthijs van Meerendonk came alone from Groningen. Burgundy lobsters adorn his dark blue tie. “Jordan Peterson compares humans to lobsters,” he explains. “Like these animals, humans run on serotonin, the happiness hormone. If you have had enough of that, walk with your shoulders back, your back straight and your head up. Just like successful lobsters.” Six years earlier, he says he became addicted to watching Peterson’s lectures on YouTube. “As he tells of Moses, who went with his people to the promised land. He didn’t get there right away, but he had to cross the desert first. I recognize that in my own life. It motivates me to persevere.” As a mechanical engineering student, Peterson helps him to dream big – “I started a company that wanted to make bicycles out of plastic” – and not to give up when a business adventure turns out differently than hoped. “I have something new in mind.”

The 19-year-old Joost (“preferably no surname”), who came from Ede with three younger relatives and a friend, starts to shine when he tells what Peterson has done for him. “Last year I started with two studies at the same time, philosophy and psychology, and I was quite apprehensive about that. He helped me to take on the challenge.” And, he adds, “it works!”

Flemish Philip Herman visits Peterson for the sixth time. “As a culture, we should not be too hissy become.”

Photo Olivier Middendorp



Plants and books

As the queues swell, the audience also appears to be more diverse. Peterson does not only attract the young, white men with whom he was initially associated. At least 20 percent of those present are women or of non-Western origin. The 39-year-old Philip Herman from Hasselt, a Fleming of color, is disturbed by the image of the Canadian professor as the hero of only the white man. “It is necessary as a counterbalance, because the pendulum has swung too far. For example, towards positive discrimination. I’m really not looking forward to that. I want to be judged on my qualities. As a culture, we should not hissy become. Too soft.”

For Herman it is already the sixth time that he will see Peterson, he even traveled to Sweden and Norway for it. “He helps me to show the best version of myself. For example, by dressing me (he walks in a colorful suit with striking shoes). And, a rule of life from his latest book, by decorating a special room in my house with plants and books.”

Once inside, more than 4,000 attendees wait patiently for what is to come. Bach’s Goldberg Variations sound pleasantly through the room, after which a classical guitarist warms up the audience a little further. Then it’s up to the Peterson family. In a video with his father, son Julian praises an app that teaches you how to write essays. Wife Tammy reads some quotes from her husband’s work, after which she gives minutes of anecdotes from her life during the “authoritarian lockdown”.

And then there is the main program itself, announced by his wife as “Jordan B. Peterson”.

Through Abraham to Jung

Seemingly without preparation, Peterson paces the stage for an hour stringing together intellectual associations, like beads on a necklace. A typical Peterson sentence might begin with the biblical figure of Abraham, then progress through Nietzsche and an anecdote from his years as a clinical psychologist to the Id of psychoanalyst Jung.

Only towards the end of the speech does a red thread become visible. Peterson tells his audience not to lie, “for a man who speaks the truth can overthrow a tyranny.” God finally found not 50, not 40 or 30, but only 10 righteous in Sodom and Gomorrah. “Make sure you’re with those 10.”

He receives loud applause when he lashes out against the lockdowns, which were “many times worse” than the pandemic. “Your Netherlands is a marvel of order and creativity. But that can be over in a flash,” he tells his audience. “If globalists with their self-invented utopian ideas call the shots and ignore the common working man, like you farmers and our truckers (in Canada, ed.), then that is a cause for concern.”

Read also: The extreme agony of Jordan Peterson



Janus head

Just as the professor’s tweed jacket has a dark blue and a red side, the professor also has two sides. As the evening progresses, Ahoy gets to see more of his Janus face.

His audience comes for the religiously based self-help, but remains for the conservative ranting. The second ovation of the evening only follows during the Q&A, when Peterson rants against the “gone gender ideology”, which in his eyes leads to “crimes against humanity”. He calls doctors who perform sex operations “Auschwitzworthy”. Here and there is an approving “amen.”

The public question that Peterson answered at the time was about why he can sometimes be so fierce on Twitter, while his books and lectures sound so thoughtful. A conviction of the “criminal” doctor who removed the breasts of transgender actor Elliott Page has already resulted in a suspension. Under Elon Musk’s regime, things are a little better on the Twitter platform, he says: “It is the largest, most vicious snake pit in the history of mankind. And I’d rather ignore it altogether. But I must express myself. And yes, sometimes you start behaving like a snake yourself.”

Only the sale of a lingerie brand and the gloomy view of an evening country where it could become night at any moment manages to stir the masses on this Labor Day. “Aim up”, Peterson keeps telling his audience. “We have crazy decades coming up that will demand things from you that we never imagined.”