Senators could vote on a project that would reverse changes in Funasa; now, Lula will be able to decide how to structure the body

The government reached an agreement with the Senate and will edit a decree to restructure the funasa (National Health Foundation). The body, according to the congressmen who met with the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilhathis Tuesday (July 11, 2023), will be leaner and linked to the Ministry of Health.

The government’s objective was that the Draft Legislative Decree 173, which annulled all the changes made so far to the body by the government, was removed from the Senate’s agenda. There was a possibility that he would be voted on this week.

Planalto’s idea was that the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) to define how Funasa’s structure will be. According to the project, authored by Senator Dr. hiran (PP-RR), the foundation would function again as before the publication of the MP (provisional measure) that reorganized the ministries and extinguished the body.

Senators Dr. Hiran, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA) and Daniella Ribeiro (PSD-PB), in addition to deputy Danilo Forte (Brazil-CE Union). According to Forte, Hiran and Ribeiro, there will be a new meeting on Wednesday (July 12), at 4 pm, for the government to present the new decree to congressmen.

“The restructuring will take place by presidential decree. And even the staff of the Civil House, the Ministry of Management, the SRI, along with the Senate advisory team, are working on how, legally, how this piece will be constituted. And tomorrow we will return, at 4 pm, to see the elaborate piece of how this refrigeration will take place from an organic point of view”said Danilo Forte.

By law, after MP 1,156 of 2023 lost its validity, it was necessary to indicate how Funasa would work and what it was worth or not, considering what was defined during the time the MP was in force and the new government structure set up by Lula. The MP expired on June 1, without being analyzed by Congress.

Thus, as of June 2, with the original MP on the subject having expired, Funasa officially came back into existence, being linked to the Ministry of Health. The government, however, was considering placing the agency under the umbrella of the Ministry of Cities.

According to congressmen, it is essential that Funasa be linked to the federal portfolio, because basic sanitation is a preventive health factor. Despite this, the idea is for the body to be leaner and more efficient. They also guaranteed that Funasa’s agreements will be renewed and that payments related to the period that the institution was in legal limbo will be honored.

Funasa is the target of political greed. The body presents the possibility of appointing political allies to 2nd-level positions and directing funds for works in electoral strongholds.

In the last 4 years, Funasa’s budget for basic sanitation actions was R$ 2.9 billion:

2019: BRL 634 million;

BRL 634 million; 2020: BRL 902 million;

BRL 902 million; 2021: BRL 629 million;

BRL 629 million; 2022: BRL 719 million.

In 2023, it will be R$ 640 million for the same purpose.