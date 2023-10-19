Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/18/2023 – 22:29

Judge Eduardo Fernando Appio signed an agreement with the National Council of Justice (CNJ) this Wednesday, 18th, and admitted that his conduct was inappropriate in command of the 13th Federal Criminal Court of Curitiba.

A declared critic of Lava Jato’s methods, Appio took over the remaining processes of the operation in February, but was soon removed from office on suspicion of trying to informally investigate a judge at the Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region (TRF4) close to former judge Sergio I live.

With the agreement, the judge gives up on resuming what is left of Lava Jato. To the EstadãoAppio reported that he did not admit guilt in the case and that he will request removal to another ‘less controversial’ court.

The expectation is that the administrative process will be closed as soon as it is transferred, which depends on the procedures in TRF4.

In practice, by admitting ‘improper conduct’, Appio assumes responsibility for a generic deviation, but does not recognize a specific administrative fault or the authorship of the call to the son of judge Mauro Malucelli. The phone call was the starting point of the investigation against the judge at the CNJ.