South African Ambassador to Moscow Maketuka says every child in the country knows about Putin

South African Ambassador to Moscow Mzuvukile Maketuka commented on the statements of the head of Eurodiplomacy Josep Borrell that Africa does not know who Russian President Vladimir Putin is. Writes about it RIA News.

Maketuka spoke about Putin’s high popularity in the country and stressed that every child in South Africa knows about the personality of the Russian president.

“I don’t think there is even one child in South Africa who doesn’t know who Putin is. Even my ten-year-old granddaughter knows. So I doubt that there is even one South African who does not know Putin,” he stressed.

The diplomat added that in South Africa they know exactly in which country the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg are located, since the history of Russia in the 20th century is studied in schools.

At the end of December 2022, Borrell suggested that Africans do not know where the Donbass is and who Russian President Vladimir Putin is. So he assessed the reports of the Russian media about the demonstrations of Africans in support of Russia.