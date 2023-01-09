The yellow chicks squeak through the barn. “There are about 1,200,” says manager Boucar Kasambara (30). “We fatten them up in six weeks.” In the countryside just outside Bamako, the capital of West African Mali, Kasambara feeds the young chickens. From a burlap sack he scatters food into red plastic bowls. “They are given special concentrates to keep them healthy and strong.” When the poultry is fat enough, it is sold for slaughter. Due to the warm African climate, the barn, with brick walls and a corrugated iron roof, does not need to be heated. “The conditions here are ideal.”

The origin of the fast-growing broilers, called plofkip in the Netherlands, is unclear. “Most of them seem to come from the Netherlands,” says Kasambara. “But I don’t know if that also applies to this cargo. We order them through a local trader who collects them from the airport.”

In the Netherlands, no one wants floppy chicken anymore, but as an export product it remains as popular as ever. A vice president of Cobb, the American company that developed the explosive chicken, says in an interview on pluimveeweb.nl that 95 percent of chicken farmers worldwide still prefer a fast-growing chick. They are also popular in Africa. The reason for its popularity is simple: floppy chicken is cheap. With the same amount of food, they grow more than four times as fast as a traditional chicken. This is called an efficient feed conversion in technical terms. Animal welfare is rarely an issue in Africa.

Day-old chicks

Most broiler chickens are exported as a fertilized egg and hatched at their destination, or they are transported as live newborn day-old chicks in plastic crates. Every day they depart from Schiphol by plane to go abroad. According to figures from Eurostat The Netherlands exports approximately one and a half billion hatching eggs and chicks annually, making it the largest exporter in Europe. More than 57 million go to Africa, including more than a million to Mali. Once fattened, they are sold in Bamako for about 5 euros each as pool of chair (broiler chicken). Everywhere shopkeepers advertise it, with big cock’s feet pool of chair writing on their facade or self-made wooden billboards. Traders sometimes transport dozens of live floppy chickens bundled with rope on mopeds.

Flocking chickens are available in different breeds. “My preference is for the Cobb 500,” says Salif Keita, director of the Malian poultry company Walila, which supplies broilers. In his office in Bamako, located in a modern two-storey building, Keita (47) says that this fast-growing chick is the most profitable. “Countless Dutch companies export this variety.” Including transport to Mali, a Cobb 500 chick costs about one and a half euros. “If everything goes well and no serious diseases break out, you will make about 300,000 CFA (500 euros) profit with 1,000 chicks in six weeks.” By way of comparison: the average annual income in Mali is just under 800 euros.

According to a report of the Malian Ministry of Agriculture, imported floppy chickens yield more than eight million kilos of meat annually, one third of the total Malian chicken consumption. According to the same report, local broiler production is increasing by about 14 percent per year and a quarter of all broilers come from the Netherlands. “Fattening chickens is a growth market,” says Keita, until recently a senior official in the Department of Labor. “My company sells all the technology you need.” Walila also supplies concentrates and stables, among other things. “Agribusiness makes a lot more money than my old job,” says Keita. “The possibilities are enormous.”

Vaccines

Western development aid organizations encourage the fattening of floundering chickens. According to, among others, the American Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which donated more than 26 million dollars for chicken farming in Africa in 2016, it is an accessible way to combat poverty. Anyone with a piece of land can build a chicken house and buy broilers. With the profit, the idea is, people can supplement their meager income. Founder Bill Gates writes that he would fatten chickens himself if he were in the shoes of a poor African.

There are also countless projects in Mali to stimulate small-scale chicken farming. The money, from organizations such as USAID and the World Bank, is not specifically intended for explosive chickens, but in practice it is usually used for that purpose. Aid organizations offer micro credits and subsidize livestock technical assistance. The Malian government contributes by not levying any tax on broiler imports. In addition to providing income for the poor, local poultry farming is important for food security, according to aid organizations. After all, plofkip is a cheap source of protein. Free-range chicken, which is also for sale in Mali and here poulet sauvage (wild chicken) hot, quickly costs double.

But keeping chickens is not easy. Flocking chickens are delicate animals. In order not to die prematurely, they should be vaccinated on time. According to Ya Sangaré, a Malian agricultural engineer specialized in poultry, most chick exporters provide a detailed manual that states exactly which vaccines are needed and in what quantity. “I follow a manual that recommends three doses,” says Sangaré, 50. “On day 1, day 17 and day 28.” Walking through a chicken shed in Bamako, Sangaré, dressed in a white shirt and jeans, explains that the vaccines are nebulized or added to drinking water

Imported broilers are often exhausted when they arrive in Mali by plane. “Sometimes they haven’t had food for more than 24 hours,” says Sangaré. “That weakens them.” It is important to get the animals from the airport to their destination quickly, so that they can be well fed. Hence, most of the poultry farms are located around the capital. It is also essential that the chicks get water that has the right temperature. It should not be too hot, because then they drink too little. “Keeping chickens is harder than you think,” says Sangaré. “I didn’t study for it for nothing.”

Chicken antibiotics

In order to grow as quickly as possible, young chickens are given imported food supplements in addition to maize, powdered milk and soya. The Dutch company Koudijs, part of animal feed manufacturer De Heus, among others, sells this concentrate in Mali. According to the packaging, the supplements contain, among other things, methionine (an essential amino acid) and phytase (an enzyme).

Critics claim that food supplements often contain hormones and antibiotics, but according to the Dutch manufacturers this is not true. According to them, what does happen is that local bunglers administer all kinds of medicines to broilers on their own initiative.

In Bamako there are a striking number of well-stocked shops with veterinary medicines, which sell chicken antibiotics from the Dutch company Pantex, among other things.

Due to the many pitfalls, keeping chickens does not always lead to success. “I have temporarily stopped,” says Allasane Ndiaye, driver at the Dutch aid organization SNV in Bamako. “In my spare time I tried to earn some extra money as a poultry farmer. But that was less lucrative than hoped.”

Ndiaye (56) bought a hectare of land and built a chicken house on it. The fattening of the first batch of 800 flotation chickens went very well. “After just 25 days they were ready for slaughter.” After that he was less successful. “Especially the third load was a catastrophe. A quarter of the chicks died. I still don’t know why.”

Fish farming

In the canteen of the aid organization, which receives funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, among others, Ndiaye drinks tea with colleagues. Slumped down on a plastic chair, he waits to get back on the road. Despite the problems, Ndiaye is thinking about starting again with floppy chickens. The trade in imported cars, in which he invests, is not going very well. And another project, fish farming, is also unsuccessful. “I am now going to handle it more carefully,” says Ndiaye. He knows that aid organizations encourage chicken farming as an extra source of income for poor Malians. “If they believe in it, I should succeed too.”

The quality mark does not play an international role

According to trade association COBK, the Netherlands exports broiler chickens and hatching eggs for approximately 370 million euros annually. Most of the exports go to other EU countries, but Africa is an increasingly important market due to the rapidly growing population. Last year, Dutch poultry farms there sold hatching eggs and broilers for approximately 13 million euros. There is hardly any discussion about floppy chicken and animal rights in Africa. “The Beter Leven Keurmerk does not play a role in international sales,” said one recently report from Wageningen University. The Dutch poultry sector receives far fewer European agricultural subsidies than arable farmers and cattle farmers, so that exports cause relatively little unfair competition. While Dutch dairy farmers received about 425 million euros annually from the EU between 2014 and 2022, Dutch chicken farmers received ‘only’ 5 million euros, according to research from platform Follow the Money.