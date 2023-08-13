In the last episode of season 10 of ‘At the bottom there is room‘, it was possible to see how Alessia could not stand the behavior that Francesa has with Jimmy, and I face her. Montalbán’s daughter is not one to play with the love she feels for Jimmy and she pointed it out at the partners’ meeting held by the Maldini corporation at Francesca’s. The ‘Noni’ held a meeting in her restaurant so that they can taste the seasoning of Alessiathe future businesswoman who will be part of the corporation.

At the meeting, the waiter at the table was Jimmy, who was ridiculed by Don Bruno and the other partners after hearing that Alessia called him “my love” in front of everyone. Upon hearing this, the partners asked for an explanation about it because they did not understand what was happening. However, Francesca did not know how to get out of that moment.

Alessia faces Francesca and compares her to Diego

At the end of the meeting, Alessia asked Francesca for a moment to talk, for which she told her that she did not have the right to tell her how she should handle her private life. On the other hand, she was annoyed that the relationship between the chef and the restaurant waiter could not be known. In addition, she told him that she will not accept the opportunity that she has been giving her at the cost of embarrassing her crush. “You already look like my dad”, was the dart that Alessia threw at Francesca to end the talk.

What did Jimmy do to save Alessia for calling him “my love”?

to the son of ‘charo‘ He couldn’t think of a better idea than to speak up and mention that this is how everyone in the restaurant works.

He also explained that the motto is “made with love” and that is why the chef had told him “my love” when requesting the order for all members. Given this, Francesca was not far behind and went with the flow. On the other hand, Alessia was very furious because she began to deny the relationship she has with Jimmy.

