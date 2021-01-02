Six policemen were killed in an attack by militants of the radical Taliban organization banned in Russia, reports RIA News citing a local source.

A patrol was ambushed by militants in Nangarhar province in the east of the country. It is noted that four more police officers were injured.

Earlier, during one of the Taliban attacks in eastern Afghanistan, five police officers were killed, and seven law enforcement officers were injured.

We add, US President Donald Trump said that it is possible to come to an agreement with the Taliban.