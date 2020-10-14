In the south of Helmand province in Afghanistan, two helicopters of the country’s Air Force collided, killing about 15 people, the TV channel reports. Tolo news with reference to sources.

According to the source, there were wounded security forces on board the helicopters. The provincial governor’s press service confirmed the emergency. The country’s Defense Ministry has not yet commented.

Earlier it was reported that at least 15 people were killed in Afghanistan and more than 30 were injured in a car explosion.