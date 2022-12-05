Ignition of the drying chamber on an area of ​​270 sq. meters occurred on the territory of the oil plant LLC “Mamruko” in Adygea. This was reported on December 5 in the regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

It is noted that the fire occurred in the village of Yegerukhay, Koshekhablsky district.

“During the reconnaissance, it was established that combustion was taking place in the drying chamber inside the building, the approximate area of ​​​​the fire is 270 square meters. m,” the statement said.

At the same time, at 22:57, the localization of the fire was announced.

33 people and 11 pieces of equipment are involved in the elimination of the fire.

According to the department, at the moment there is no danger of the spread of fire. As a result of the incident, no one was injured or killed. Rescuers and operational groups of the main department and the local fire and rescue garrison continue to work at the site of the fire.

Earlier, on December 2, a fire broke out in a warehouse at the Mikoyanovsky Meat Processing Plant on Volgogradsky Prospekt in Moscow. During the work, rescuers evacuated 12 people from the enterprise.

The fire was assigned the second level of difficulty out of five. More than 100 people and 30 pieces of equipment participated in the elimination of the fire.

Later, the Ministry of Emergency Situations announced the successful elimination of the fire. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.