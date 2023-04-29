In Adygea, a criminal case has been initiated against a 20-year-old girl who is accused of molesting her young sister. This was announced on Saturday, April 29, by the press service of the investigative department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia for the republic.

According to preliminary data, from January to December 2018, the defendant, being a minor at that time, committed sexual acts against her sister. Illegal actions were revealed by employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Adygea.

“The court chose her a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest,” said TASS press officer.

The department added that investigative and other procedural actions are currently being carried out aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the crime.

As reported on Saturday in the Telegram channel of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the investigation of the criminal case will be reported to the head of the department, Alexander Bastrykin.

Earlier, information appeared on social networks that the girl seduced her sister when she was still a child. She abused her for five years when her parents were not at home. It is also known that the victim has not yet reached the age of fourteen.

