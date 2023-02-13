New bodies of earthquake victims continue to arrive at the city cemetery in Adiyaman, Turkey. Sometimes in plastic bags, sometimes just wrapped in a blanket. There are no more boxes. Excavators are constantly digging deep trenches in the earth. Every day the cemetery gets bigger. The meadows around it have already been added.
#Adiyaman #bury #victims #mass #graves
Boy rescued in Turkey after 182 hours trapped under rubble
Security forces continue to search for survivors in Hatay, Turkey.| Photo: EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEKA 13-year-old boy was rescued alive this Monday...
