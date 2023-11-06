The US Central Command said, in a tweet on its account on the “X” platform, Twitter previously, today, Monday, that the “Ohio”-class nuclear submarine had arrived in the Middle East.

The US Central Command explained that the submarine “Ohio” arrived yesterday, Sunday, in the US Central Command’s area of ​​responsibility in the Middle East.

The submarine “Ohio” will join the aircraft carriers “Eisenhower” and “Gerald Ford” and their group of warships that were previously deployed by the US military in the region.

The aircraft carrier “Gerald Ford” arrived in the eastern Mediterranean near Gaza, following the major attack launched by Hamas on southern Israel on October 7, in the operation dubbed “Al-Aqsa Flood.”

Then Washington sent the US aircraft carrier Dwight Eisenhower, as part of an aid package that Washington provided to Israel after the Hamas attack.

The deployment of the two aircraft carriers in the region was the first time since March 2020, when missile attacks targeting “Camp Taji,” an Iraqi military facility north of Baghdad, led to the death of two American soldiers and one British soldier.