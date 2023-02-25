Mexico.- Coppel, a Sinaloan company, continues to grow in the market, so much so that it has already announced that it is soon to integrate the mortgage loan to the portfolio of its products to offer this 2023.

Yes, you read that right, now the department store chain not only wants you to owe the iron, the television and the cell phone, but also wants you to mortgage your house with the national company.

But before giving you more details about the mortgage loan that Coppel will offer, first ask yourself, do you know What is a mortgage? In case you do not know what it is about, we will tell you immediately.

According to what was pointed out by citibanamexa mortgage loan is:

“a long-term loan where a property is left as collateral, the objective of the loan can be to acquire a home, bring your mortgage loan from another bank or obtain money for free use”.

Also, you should know that In order for the property to be mortgaged, it must be finished or habitable, as well as have infrastructure and municipal services. complete, that is, have light, water and drainage, at least.

BanCoppel’s mortgage loan

According to what was disclosed by Carlos Lopez Moctezumageneral director of BanCoppel, the mortgage project consists of preparing the way this 2023 to be able to start giving housing loans in the future.

“We did not have a mortgage product (but) we entered through Infonavit auctions, which is almost like a second floor, not directly. We hope to start in the last quarter with the first mortgage loans,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the director of the bank of the department store chain stressed that, unlike traditional banks, Bancoppel can assess the ability and willingness to pay of customers that are part of the mass segment.

“We have an advantage in assessing the ability and willingness to pay of customers in the mass segment that traditional banks do not know how to do and where they cannot enter,” he remarked.

Because the mortgage loans that Bancoppel will launch will be disruptive, since there will be different parts of the value chain, the financial group will go hand in hand with various allies fintech and proptechwhich are financial technology and technology companies in the real estate segment.

“Having the origination process more digital, easier for the client, I see that as an important advantage. This year I don’t think we will originate large amounts, we are leaving the road built to grant mortgage credit in a different way forward,” he claimed.