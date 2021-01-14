2021, a year that will be marked by the withdrawal of funds from the coparticipation to the City, began with bad news for Buenos Aires taxpayers. Vehicle owners are facing patent tax increases that in some cases reach 100%. And the same happens with the rate for Lighting, Sweeping and Cleaning and the property tax: ABL’s annual ballot reflects a rise of at least 51%. Although from the Buenos Aires government they explain that it is not an increase, but that each year opts for the annual ballot, it must pay the accumulated inflation of the previous year.

In the case of vehicles, as they say in the Ministry of Finance of the City, the patent did not increase. The rate that is applied on the valuation of automobiles to calculate the tax remains the same. What happened is that there were strong increases in the valuation of the vehicles.

In the case of ABL, in whose ballot the property tax is also included, increases in the valuations are also observed. For example, a property in the Agronomía neighborhood that last year had a tax valuation of 550 million pesos, this year is valued at 943 million, which is equivalent to 70% more. But that’s not the reason behind the spike in ballots this year.

The annual ballot, which is used to pay the ABL for all of 2021, is around 51% more expensive than last year because it includes a 36.6% increase that the ABL accumulated during 2020. Those who paid month by month were receiving it. But those who pay everything together once a year see the increase in the next annual payment, which expires on January 31. But, in addition, they must pay another 15% to freeze the price and avoid the monthly updates of those who pay every thirty days.

The rise generated confusion in some taxpayers, who believed that paying in advance had a discount and not the other way around. In addition, many were surprised not to have the “good achiever” bonus, for having paid at term in 2020. It is that this bonus is only for those who pay month by month in time and in good shape, not for those who make the annual payment .

Consulted by this newspaper, sources from the Government Administration of Public Revenues (AGIP) explained it like this: the annual update in 2020 was 36.6%, but 15% is added to that in case of paying everything in advance for 2021 (payment annual), which makes it possible to freeze and forget about the tax until 2022. Those who paid the entire GLA for 2020 in January -and not month by month- did not pay that 36.6% of accumulated inflation during the year, since they frozen the price. That is why the next annual payment adds that rise rate that was not paid, plus the 15% that allows the annual fee for advance payment to be frozen.

Buenos Aires ABL. The ballots began to arrive and in some cases they raise doubts.

Technically, that 36.6% is not the inflation that was registered in the last twelve months, but the one surveyed between August 2019 and July 2020 inclusive. This lag is due to “a matter of administrative processes, which refer both to the moment in which the property valuation is taken and to the issuance of the ballots,” they indicated from the AGIP. The reference is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) prepared by the General Directorate of Statistics and Censuses of the City.

In the same way it works for those who pay per month and not once a year. For the amount of the January fee, the inflation of August 2020 was taken, which was 2.4%. The following installments will be updated in the same way, taking as a reference the inflation of six months ago.

For example, the owner of a property that in January of this year paid $ 605.74 of ABL, in February he will have to pay $ 619.05, 2.2% more, and in March, $ 634.54, a 2, 5% more than the previous month. In other words, between January and March the accumulated increase due to inflation will reach 4.7%.

Until 2019, paying all year in advance did not cost more: it had a discount. But, they explain from the AGIP, at that time the increase for the year that began was applied at that time and not at the end, on the next annual ballot. In 2020, work began with the current method, although not all porteños are aware of the change.

Many neighbors, in fact, wanted to compare the current ballots with the old ones, in an attempt to better understand the future of increases. But they ran into a stumbling block: they can’t get hold of the already paid bills.

ABL in the City. It is updated for inflation.

It is that a year and a half ago the AGIP began a campaign of “De-papering”, for which it stopped sending printed tickets to those who had been paying for homebanking. The goal is for all users to eventually access the ballots electronically.

But, with this system, you must be careful to download the ballots on the computer or cell phone, since it is not possible to access them once you pay. AGIP sources explained that, otherwise, the amount of information that should be available on the website would multiply.

The tax value of the property is also accessible only electronically. To obtain it, you must enter the link https://www.agip.gob.ar/tramites/254. There you must complete the starting number of the property and the verification digit (DV), located in the upper right part of the ballot.

That value increases 70% annually on average, according to official data. However, clarifies a spokesperson for the AGIP, “the fiscal valuation of the property and the amount of the tax have been increasingly disassociated. The rate depends on inflation ”.

Beyond the 15% advance payment, which allows the price to be frozen, there are also a 10% bonus for good compliance, for those who have paid the 2020 installments at term and do not register a previous debt. In turn, those who receive this benefit and also adhere to the automatic debit payment before June 30, 2021 will have the last subsidized installment.

The tax can be paid in multiple ways. With the AGIP Mobile app, with homebanking or via online platforms such as PagoMisCuentas, Provincia NET, Visa Home and Link Pagos, among others. Also in non-bank entities such as Rapipago and Pago Fácil, with or without a ticket but with the real estate entry number and the verification digit (DV). And even at ATMs of the Link and Banelco networks or by phone at the Visa Call Center.

