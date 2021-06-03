On December 30, the Ministry of Health of the Nation approved the “Strategic Plan for Vaccination against COVID-19 in the Argentine Republic “. It was after the law that empowered the Executive Power to purchase vaccines. The General Auditor of the Nation (AGN) already analyzes the five contracts that the State signed. Peror in addition, the AGN will begin to audit the Vaccination Plan to, among other points, “evaluate the degree of effectiveness, efficiency, economy and equity achieved in the implementation of the Plan “.

The government’s Vaccination Plan received various criticisms from the opposition: for delays, and for initially acquiring vaccines from a single supplier, something that was later modified to the point of signing contracts with five laboratories. The effectiveness of the program with which it is sought to immunize the population is now the focus of an audit carried out by the AGN.

The World Health Organization recommended vaccination against COVID-19 as a primary prevention tool “to limit the health and economic consequences of the pandemic,” recalls the official document that began the audit.

This vaccination campaign constitutes, as understood from the AGN, “a national, priority, equitable and supportive public health strategy and beneficial for the well-being and health, both individual and collective, of citizens, in order to achieve a high level of vaccination coverage in a timely manner “.

For this reason, the initiation of an audit was promoted, which consists of more than twenty points on the basis of which the study of the government’s vaccination program should be carried out.

In the first end it was recommended to examine “the governance of the Plan” that is, the interactions between structures, processes and compliance with current regulations “.

It should be remembered that, in addition to an investigation in the federal criminal jurisdiction on the contract signed with Astrazeneca, and the scandal known as “VIP vaccination” is being investigated, which put into question whether a structure was set up within the Ministry of Health for the irregular provision of vaccinations to friends, family and political leaders. The situation earned the position of former minister Ginés González García.

To advance in the audit, AGN president Jesús Rodríguez raised a series of questions that must be answered by the competent authorities: Does the organization of the plan favor its execution and compliance ?, was one of them.

An attempt will also be made to establish “if the organizational and management structure is adequate so that the established objectives are met; whether the monitoring, supervision and evaluation activities were carried out, as well as analyzing the aspects related to the communication strategy directed to the health personnel and the community “.

In addition, the effectiveness of the vaccination plan will be audited based on the fulfillment of goals, not only with respect to the applied dose goals, but also based on the coverage ratio.

Among the topics on which the audit should be structured, it will be analyzed if the costs of vaccines and supplies “are related to international costs and the current emergency situation “, if the Ministry of Health acquired vaccines reasonably and economically, if the Plan follows equity criteria, that is, if the doses were distributed with “proportionality and federalism”, among other points.

Contracts under study

The State has already signed five agreements in total: AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Sinopharm, Covishield and Covax. The letter of these negotiations is being audited by the AGN. This product of the law that Congress approved through which empowered the Executive Power to buy vaccines, there an article was introduced by which the Audit had to analyze the contracts.

This set of contracts is for the provision of three vaccines, the Russian Sputnik V, the Chinese Sinopharm and AztraZéneca. In total they represent an approximate provision of 50 million doses for our country, at a cost of 380 million dollars that is faced with the National Treasury. The figure shows an average value of eight dollars per unit, according to official sources.

The first reports that Clarín was able to know of the audit that the AGN began to carry out a month ago, state that Argentina only received 25% of the doses sought, but 55% of the global value has already been paid according to information from the agency.

