Porsche was given the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) scoop by the bosses of the Volkswagen Group and now Audi is following. The electric Macan was presented as the first car on that new platform. Porsche and Audi developed this together and now the platform is ready to go into the wide world. After the Macan, the Audi Q6 and SQ6 e-tron now follow with the same technology. You previously saw those models with a busy color scheme, now you see what the Q6 and SQ6 e-tron will really look like.

Just like the Macan, this EV uses 800 Volts and you can charge up to a maximum of 270 kW. If you do that, after ten minutes of charging you will already be 255 kilometers further than before the charging stop. The 100-kWh lithium-ion battery can be charged from 10 to 80 percent in 21 minutes. If you fill the battery to the brim with kWh, you can travel a maximum of 625 kilometers in the Q6 e-tron. The range of the SQ6 e-tron is not yet known, but it will be somewhat lower.

Specifications of the new Audi Q6 e-tron

In terms of power, Porsche naturally leaves Audi behind. Someone has to be the boss. The electric Q6 has 388 hp, which allows the e-tron to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and has a top speed of 210 km/h. The Audi SQ6 e-tron has 518 hp and shoots to 100 km/h from a standstill in 4.3 seconds. Its top speed is limited to 230 km/h. For context: the entry-level Macan has 408 hp and the Macan Turbo 639 hp.

Photo: © Audi

The Audi therefore distinguishes itself by being less powerful and fast, but also by recovering more energy when braking. According to Audi, in 95 percent of cases the system would step in to absorb power. This would allow you to recover up to 220 kW. What is even more different from a technical point of view are the lamps. The OLED lighting can be personalized and signals road users in front of and behind you in the event of an accident or breakdown. It is not known whether it also works for left-wingers.

The spacious interior of the electric Q6

The wheelbase of the Audi Q6 and SQ6 e-tron measures 2.9 meters, which should be more than enough for five passengers and their luggage. In the back you can store 526 liters of suitcases and with the bench down even 1,529 liters. In the front there is 64 liters of space where you can store small travel bags or the charging cable, for example. Furthermore, the interior consists of sustainable materials and there is a screen that appears to extend across the entire width. It actually consists of three parts: an 11.9-inch driver display, a 14.5-inch center screen and a 10.9-inch passenger screen.

In the electric Audis you will not find ChatGPT as a voice assistant, as with Volkswagen, but Audi's own voice-controlled assistant. With the Bang & Olufsen audio system with 20 speakers and 830 watts at maximum volume, the voice assistant will be easy to listen to. The Audi Q6 and SQ6 e-tron will be available to order in the Netherlands sometime this summer. And the prices will also be announced soon.