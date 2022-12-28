The MDB summit will take, on the afternoon of this Wednesday (Dec.28, 2022), to the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the names of nominees for the Ministries of Cities and for Transport. The party will already have a member leading Planning, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS).

The party’s Senate bench will nominate the elected senator Renan Filho (MDB-AL), 43 years old, to be Minister of Transport. The name of the Chamber bench is that of businessman Jader Filho (MDB-PA).

The calculation in the House and Senate would be that Lula would form a support group with MDB, PSD, PP and União Brasil by dividing 8 ministries between these parties.

The acronyms would have a vacancy in each House, except the MDB, which claims one more for the performance of senators Simone Tebet (MS) and Renan Calheiros (AL) in the PT’s presidential campaign.

The senator and Lula hammered out the idea that she would take over Planning on the afternoon of Tuesday (Dec. 27). With the indications of this 4th, the MDB should occupy 3 ministries on the esplanade of the elected PT government.

Who is Renan Filho?

Renan Filho is an economist from UnB (University of Brasilia). He governed Alagoas for 2 terms (2015-2022). Previously, he had been mayor of Murici (2005-2010) and federal deputy (2011-2015) for the state. He was elected senator with 56.92% of valid votes. He is the eldest son of the former Senate President. Renan Calheiros (MDB).

Renan Filho was the favorite name to be nominated by the MDB bench in the Senate to compose the Lula government. He had told PT emissaries that Planning would match his management profile in Alagoas, but that the nomination would be up to the party, which wanted to control the Ministry of Mines and Energy. In the end, he stayed with Transport.

He sponsored the governor-elect Paulo Dantas (MDB) in the dispute for Alagoas this year. Dantas had been indirectly elected to a buffer term in the government of Alagoas, in May 2022. The election was carried out by the State Legislative Assembly.

In October, Dantas won the dispute against Rodrigo Cunha in the 2nd round, despite having been removed from office by the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) on suspicion of “cracked” while he was a state representative.

Squid terrace

Here are the 21 ministers announced so far who will compose the 1st echelon of Lula’s government. In all, the PT’s Esplanada will be composed of 37 ministers, with another 16 names to be indicated. The disclosure must be carried out by the PT until next Thursday (Dec. 29).

Below, click on the names of the nominees and get to know the profile of each one: