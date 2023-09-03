Alessandro Impagnatiello in addition to using rat poison, would also have used ammonia and chloroform

He would also have tried to poison Giulia with ammonia and chloroform, this is the new hypothesis that the investigators are evaluating on Alexander Impagnetiello. This is because from the investigation he discovered that he had ordered one of these substances, under a false name.

They were at least 6 months that the 30-year-old bartender was trying to put his plan into action, namely that of eliminate the pregnant partner and also the child she was carrying.

In the autopsy report, the coroner wrote that there was a large concentration of rat poison. However, new important news has emerged, reported by the newspaper The Republic.

Also in December 2022, Impagnetiello with a fake email addressed to a certain Andrea Valdibought a pack of chloroform. But when the courier arrived at the building, he discovered that it wasn’t there Nobody with that name.

As a result, the 30-year-old himself went to the headquarters of Gls, in Paderno Dugano to pick up the package. From that period Giulia showed strange symptoms, as if she felt drugged. He had repeatedly written to his mother to feel tired and worn out.

How Alessandro Impagnetiello used ammonia

The investigations also revealed that the barman would also have used small quantities of ammonia to poison his partner. This is because in that period Giulia had sent a message to her mother, in which she wrote:

The water we bought smells horribly of ammonia.

The lady immediately advised her daughter to throw away the packaging. For this reason it is assumed that Impagnetiello would have wrong doses to put in the bottle.

The new is expected these days interview with the 30 year old. The investigators are trying to gather all the necessary evidence, since since he confessed he hasn’t said anything about the crime he committed on the evening of May 27, in the house in via Novellain Senago.