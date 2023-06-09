publisher3i

publisher3 – https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/author/editora3/

06/09/2023 – 14:30

Share



The idea that we are experiencing a veritable epidemic of psychic disorders, as I stated in an article published in the Humanistic Responsibility column on the DINHEIRO website, provoked many manifestations of approval. It seems that I ended up touching on a particularly sensitive topic not only for the corporate sphere, but for our entire social reality: that mental health is currently the greatest challenge to be faced in the field of companies, schools and society itself. familiar life. It is from the corporate environment, however, that many demands and requests for clarification come, especially in relation to the concept I proposed in the aforementioned article: that of existential health. What is the meaning behind this idea and how does it differ from the more familiar notion of mental health?

In the first chapter of my book It’s Human: An Odyssey of Self-Knowledge and Self-Realization in 12 Lessons (Record), entitled It’s Own of the Human to Have to Leave, I rescue the etymology of the word to exist (from the Latin ex-sistere, literally to leave to stand), describing the gesture of the one who left his tent and straightened up to walk. To exist you have to leave. And to leave, in an existential sense, is to leave for our journey, for our odyssey of self-knowledge and self-realization, following those two classic demands of Greek humanism: know yourself and become what you are. Existential health has to do, therefore, with this inevitable movement of coming out to exist; go out to get to know yourself, test yourself, prove yourself, while getting to know the world, others, the universe. Even knowing that living is dangerous and lacks courage, those who decide to go out into life, facing its dangers and challenges, willing to know and to know themselves, are, even if unconsciously, promoting and guaranteeing their existential health .

Result of the free decision to be, to exist, existential health precedes and encompasses all other dimensions of our existence: physical, mental, spiritual. By promoting existential health I am, consequently, promoting all other dimensions of human health, and not only at the individual level, but also at the social, universal level.. The promotion of existential health is the most radical commitment to sustainability in its broadest sense. And this because it involves the integrality of the human: not only its intellectual dimension, but also that of affections and will.

The outbreak of psychosomatic illnesses has awakened the attention of managers to the urgency of resources that guarantee psychic and mental safety within the corporate environment. However, little or practically nothing has been done to promote people’s existential health — that which, effectively, can guarantee the maintenance of all other instances of existence. Mental health actions are important and necessary. However, as they cover only a partial dimension of being — the mind — they end up generating partial and temporary results. This type of action is generally restricted to the behavioral dimension and almost always aims to ‘adjust’ the individual to the dysfunctional conditions of the external environment, with the aim of recovering their productive potential.

Such a utilitarian perspective may even generate a certain result in the short term, however, in the medium and long term, it ends up compromising not only the health of the individual but also that of the company itself, by intending to ‘cure’ the sick by adapting them to the disease. Promoting existential health beyond physical and mental health is an indispensable task to ensure a lasting and progressive healthy existence, the only real and effective way to contribute to happiness. — the one that identifies with self-realization, and not with the superficial notion of well-being.

Promoting existential health in the corporate environment consists, therefore, in promoting the process of self-knowledge and self-realization of leaders and collaborators not with the simple and utilitarian purpose of ‘adapting’ them to the productive task, restricted to the result, but with the purpose to provide a fuller, healthier existence. Promoting existential health is committing to the promotion of the human person, something that has a positive impact on the mental health of individuals and the social and economic health of companies.

* Dante Gallian holds a PhD in History from USP, coordinator of the Reading Laboratory at Escola Paulista de Medicina and author of Humanistic Responsibility — a proposal for the ESG agenda (Poligrafia Editora)























