This Monday (19), the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was classified as “persona non grata” by the Israeli government, a term used in diplomacy to refer to authorities who are not welcome in their territory. .

The reason for the Tel Aviv statement, made by Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, was the PT member's disastrous speech during a conference with journalists in Ethiopia, this Sunday (18), when he was ending his official trip to Africa. On that occasion, Lula compared the offensive in Gaza to the deaths of Jews in the Holocaust, an extermination policy implemented by German dictator Adolf Hitler.

After the episode, several Jewish organizations issued statements of condemnation against the PT member's speech and the Israeli government took the decision to classify him as an “unwanted” foreign official representative in the country.

According to Itamaraty, the legal instrument is widely recognized and used in international relations and allows countries to withdraw authority from their territory if they commit any violation involving infractions, espionage or generate any discontent in the receiving nation. Lula fits into this last reason.

The measure was established by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961, which in its article 9 states that a State may “at any time, and without being obliged to justify its decision” declare the representative of a country as “persona non grata ”. Career Brazilian diplomat Paulo Roberto de Almeida explained on his account on the social network X that this was the first time that a Brazilian president received the classification.

Other authorities on the “unwanted” list

Last week, the UN special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, was also declared persona non grata by Israel after alleged anti-Semitic speeches.

The United Nations representative criticized, at the time, a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, who described Hamas' attack on Israel as “the biggest anti-Semitic massacre of our century.”

On the social network X, she stated: “no, Mr. Macron. The victims of 7/10 were not murdered for their Judaism but as a reaction to Israel's oppression.”

In 2015, Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and the president at the time, Reuven Rivlin, refused meetings with former US President Jimmy Carter, as he was a harsh critic of Israel's policy towards the Palestinians.

Although it was never officially declared, the American press presented the Democrat as an unwanted person in Israel. At the time, Carter, aged 90, called for an international investigation into Tel Aviv's conduct of the war and reaffirmed his position to remove Hamas from Washington's list of terrorist groups.

Three years earlier, when the former American president visited Jerusalem, he met with Shimon Peres, then Israeli president, but said he was denied meetings with the prime minister and his cabinet.

In 2008, the Israeli Foreign Ministry declared American Richard A. Falk, professor emeritus of international law at Princeton University, persona non grata. He was the United Nations Human Rights Council's special rapporteur on the situation in the Palestinian territories.

The reason Falk was no longer welcome in Israel was comparisons of Tel Aviv's military actions with the Nazis. Israel banned him from entering the country in May of that year.

A year later, Venezuela decided to expel Israeli diplomats due to Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip, at which time Tel Aviv ordered Venezuelan diplomats to also leave the country, declaring them personae non gratae.

In 2000, Israel declared Austrian politician Jörg Haider persona non grata following the country's 1999 legislative elections, as his populist Austrian Freedom Party (from the German acronym FPÖ) was a member of the Austrian coalition government with a Nazi past. According to the Israeli government, Haider was close to other authorities who denied the Holocaust and he himself made statements considered anti-Semitic.

Others on the list

In addition to political authorities and the UN, Israel also declared other people as unwanted in the country for exceeding some limit considered inappropriate. This was the case of the German poet Günter Grass, winner of the 1999 Nobel Prize for Literature.

He was considered persona non grata in 2012 because of his poem “What Must Be Said”, which warned that Israel threatened world peace.

In 2008, Professor Norman Finkelstein, an American Jewish scholar known for his incisive criticism of Israeli policy, was detained by Israeli security forces (Shin Bet) and denied entry to the country and deported back to Amsterdam, where he taught. .

The political science professor became known for his 2000 book, The Holocaust Industry, which argues that the Holocaust was exploited for purposes that have nothing to do with historical truth or the victims of Nazi genocide.

In 2004, British journalist Peter Hounam joined the list after the then Interior Minister, Avraham Poraz, framed him as a threat to Israel's security. This is because the reporter was waiting to participate in a hearing in Jerusalem, in which former Israeli soldier Mordechai Vanunu would be released by the government to speak to the foreign press after his release from prison.

Vanunu was sentenced to 18 years in prison for providing details about Israel's nuclear weapons program to the press.