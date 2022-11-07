In addition to Israel Reyes, América wants to sign another player from Puebla

Club América had a good season in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament, but fell short in the league and failed to reach the grand final. The Eagles achieved the leadership of the general table and, without a doubt, were the squad that had the best performance in the regular phase. Emilio Azcárraga Jean, owner of the Coapa club, indicated in a recent interview that in this institution only the title matters and that for Clausura 2023 the lines in which it is needed will be reinforced.
According to the most recent reports, the arrival of Israel Reyes, defender of Puebla, is almost a fact. The azulcremas were interested in the 22-year-old Mexican central defender since the summer market, but the La Franja team did not want to sell him at that time. It seems that the negotiation between both teams has come to fruition and that it will be a matter of days before the operation is officially announced.
However, this would not be the only transaction that would take place between America and Puebla. The information that indicates that the Eagles will look for another player from the camoteros in the winter transfer market is gaining more and more strength. According to these reports, the team led by Fernando ‘Tano’ Ortiz will bid to take Jordi Cortizo into their ranks.
Cortizo is 26 years old and has had a very productive semester with Puebla, probably the best of his career. In the 2022 Opening of Liga MX, the midfielder played a total of 1,211 minutes, spread over 17 games, scored four goals and provided three assists. In the league he played 215 minutes, in three games, and scored a goal.
Cortizo is also interested in Chivas de Guadalajara. We will see which of the two biggest and winning teams in Mexican soccer ends up hiring the player that emerged from the basic forces of Querétaro.
