admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/26/2023 – 13:39

The 5.18% increase in gasoline made the item exert the greatest pressure on the official inflation preview in September. The item contributed 0.25 percentage points to the 0.35% rate calculated by the Broad National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15) this month, reported the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Also appearing in the ranking of greatest pressures on the September IPCA-15 were the items airfare (0.08 point), registration and license (0.05 point), diesel oil (0.04 point), health plan (0. 03 point), electricity (0.03 point) and condominium (0.02 point).

In the opposite direction, long-life milk was the item with the greatest negative influence on inflation in September, with a drop of 3.45% and a contribution of -0.03 percentage points.

Other items in the ranking with the greatest relief on the IPCA-15 for the month were papaya (-0.02 point), potato (-0.02 point), onion (-0.01 point), chicken pieces (-0 .01 point), chicken egg (-0.01 point), cheese (-0.01 point) and carioca beans (-0.01 point).