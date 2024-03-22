Enzo Ferrari, Ferdinand Porsche and Horacio Pagani are just a few of the proofs from the automotive world that dreams can come true. Mate Rimac also fantasized about having his own car brand and he too found success. Rimac has now merged with Bugatti to build the most exclusive, fastest and most expensive stuff in the world. But Rimac also appears to be interested in the masses. It appears that Rimac will build an electric hatchback.

We did not receive this information from a spokesperson or from a man in a long, black raincoat. No, Mate Rimac's Instagram channel itself is the source. The founder posted a video yesterday with the caption: 'June 26th we will unveil something very special that we have been working on for the past five years. To be continued.'

Rimac hints at a hatchback

Let's start with that text. It's interesting that this project has been going on for five years. Five years ago, Rimac was still on its own two feet, because the company only joined forces with Bugatti in 2021. Then the video itself. In it we see numerous images passing by while a rapper tells something about a city, which you can interpret as a hint at a city car. Furthermore, we see Jules Verne whose Wikipedia page tells us that he is considered the father of science fiction. We are unable to establish a link between him and a Rimac car. Maybe he can fly?

A cutout of a car drives through the images. The car looks short and there is a clean line from the beginning of the roof to the top of the front bumper. There appears to be some kind of roof spoiler on the back. There's no way this is a hatchback, right? The shape reminds us of the Volkswagen Scirocco, which is also interesting. A while ago, VW boss Thomas Schäfer said that Volkswagen is working on an electric Scirocco. Would it also have Rimac technology in addition to the PPE platform?

Whether Rimac's hot hatchback is separate from Volkswagen or not, it doesn't make the thought of a small EV with Rimac goodies any less cool. And now that Rimac already sells Neveras in the Netherlands, the Croatian hatchback can also easily come to our roads. Or are we daydreaming now?