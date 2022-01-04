The Cruz Azul Celeste Machine has had a very busy transfer market as they have made several cancellations and registrations for the Clausura 2022 tournament, but a week after the start of the contest they still have not finished closing ranks.
And it is that according to reports from Argentine media, the La Noria team wants to sign two important elements of Boca Juniors, first it had been revealed that the celestial directive wanted the services of the multifunctional attacker Cristian Pavon and in the most recent hours it has been uncovered that they would also go for the 25-year-old Colombian defensive midfielder, Jorman Campuzano.
According TyC Sports, the xeneize team would already be looking for the replacement of the coffee pivot, because in recent tournaments it has become a figure of the team and a benchmark of the eleven head of Sebastian Battlagia.
The Colombian footballer arrived in Argentina at the beginning of 2019 and with the passage of the matches he earned a starting position in the team until displacing Ivan Marcone of the ideal eleven, a player who had just left Cruz Azul with the intention of playing in the Auriazul team after being listed as one of the best contentions in Mexican football in the 2018 Apertura.
In this way, the Colombian national team could return to occupy a position that at the time came to be covered by the Argentine midfielder who in 2020 left the xeneize team after not being able to stand out and ended up landing in the modest Elche of the Spanish League in where he has not been consecrated as a permanent owner of the Spanish coach Fran Scribe.
