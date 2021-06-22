Just at the beginning of the week the news emerged that the best player in the MX League in the Guard1anes Clausura 2021 tournament, the midfielder of the Blue Machine from Cruz Azul, Luis Romo, was being linked by Celta de Vigo of LaLiga, but hours later, it was confirmed that another club would also be in negotiations for his services.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!
According to the reporter David espinosa from Fox Sports, the player’s representative was in talks with Celta de Vigo, and hours later he did so with the people of Espanyol de Barcelona, a team that has just been promoted to the First Division, after a season in the silver category of Spanish football.
Luis Romo negotiates his transfer to Celta de Vigo; Cruz Azul has no offer on the table
STOVE FOOTBALL: Romo, Mellado, Ibarra, Fabián and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Medina, Escoboza, Rodríguez, ‘Dedos’ and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
STUFF FOOTBALL: Sansores, Escoboza, ‘Dedos’, Castillo and more news and rumors of the transfer market in Liga MX
Guard1anes 2021 came to an end with the Cruz Azul championship and now Fútbol de Estufa will be with everything. Here the rumors, ups and downs heading to A2021.
Both teams would have shown interest in the player who comes from being champion of Mexican soccer, being a figure, with 25 years of age he could go to the Old Continent, because in addition, he is already a fixture in the most recent calls for the Mexican team and in case it were little, he is expected to be one of the reinforcements over 23 years old to attend the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games with the Tri Sub-23 of Jaime lozano.
It must be remembered that at the end of January, a rumor arose that he and his partner, Orbelín Pineda They had been offered to the Levante of Spain, so if those versions were true at the time, the player has already been in the sights of up to three Spanish clubs.
Luis Romo He has participated in 52 games with Cruz Azul, where he has scored eight goals and has given 13 assists, previously he had a stint at Gallos Blancos de Querétaro where he played 58 games, scored four goals and gave two assists.
Leave a Reply