This has been a peculiar market. Unlike what usually happens, Mexican footballers have been the main protagonists of the signings within Liga MX. All clubs want to have the best possible 2022 and for this, they seek to have the strongest national player base possible, also remembering that in 2023 the number of non-Mexican born allowed will be reduced.
One of the most outstanding movements, for many it is the most important today is the barter that they cooked Rayados de Monterrey and Cruz Azul, the regios deliver Carlos Rodríguez in exchange for receiving Luis Romo from the capital, however, in La Noria they also entered some money for the midfielder.
In the end, the movement was not a clean exchange of player for player, the royals paid the machine a figure of 2 million dollars for Romo, this with the intention of giving the value of both players equivalent and that the negotiation was fair for both parties. It is expected that in the coming days, as a New Year’s announcement, the double signing will be made official, which for now is already an open secret.
