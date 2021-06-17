From Blizzard they have spoken in an interview about how it feels to play with a controller even if it is a PC port.

The Diablo saga has an obvious origin on PC and was created to play with keyboard and mouse, but the sector has evolved and the Blizzard RPG saga has reached consoles on more than one occasion already. But that always ends up unsettling every time the launch of a new installment approaches, or an adaptation in this case, as it happens with Diablo 2 Resurrected.

The game will come next September 23 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch. In addition to technical and visual improvements, with cinematic scenes remade to adapt to the times, Blizzard, through Rod Fergusson, executive producer of the project, have wanted to reassure those who want the game on consoles and are concerned about handling with the remote.

From Blizzard they promise a precise response of the game with the controllerIn an interview granted to Through Gamestop, Fergusson assures that now everything is better because you are telling the character at all times where to go using the joysticks. “The first time we implemented controller gameplay it already felt great. We didn’t want it to feel clunky being a PC port. We’ve gone to great lengths to make you feel smooth, with great precision, and do what you want to do. It’s a great console experience. “

In addition, the creative indicates that during the development of the game they have had some ideas to facilitate the use of the controller. “For a time, when we connected the controller, objects were classified automatically so you don’t have to do a Tetris inventory. But we felt it was game-breaking, “says Fergusson, who adds that” There are certain things that are activated as an option. Those things you can also turn them off. “

There is less to solve the unknown. Meanwhile, you can take a look at our impressions after playing Diablo II Resurrected.

