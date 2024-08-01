Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/31/2024 – 22:16

The leader of the Hamas terrorist group, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed on Tuesday, the 30th, by an airstrike in Tehran, the capital of Iran. A few hours before the attack, Haniyeh attended the inauguration of the new Iranian president, Masoud Pezeshkian. At the event, the terrorist leader stood just meters away from Vice President Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), sent to represent the Brazilian government at the ceremony.

An image released by Press TV, the Iranian regime’s state broadcaster, shows Alckmin sitting a few chairs away from Haniyeh. Despite being close, the two did not speak during the meeting. Between the Brazilian vice president and the Hamas leader are other well-known names from radical Islamic and terrorist groups: Houthi spokesman Mohammed Abdulsalam, Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad Al-Nakhalah, and Hezbollah deputy leader General Naim Assem.

Standing just to Alckmin’s right is Mohammed Abdulsalam, a spokesman for the Houthi group. Led by Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, they are a group of Shiite rebels supported by Iran. They have built their ideology around opposition to Israel and the United States, seeing themselves as part of the “axis of resistance” led by Iran, along with the terrorist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Their leaders often draw parallels between the U.S.-made bombs used to attack their forces in Yemen and the weapons shipped to Israel and used in Gaza. Once a loosely organized group of rebels, the Houthis have in recent years expanded their arsenal to include cruise missiles and ballistic missiles as well as long-range drones.

The Houthis are among several Iran-backed groups that have attacked Israel in solidarity with Hamas since the terror group’s Oct. 7 attack triggered the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza.

Right in the middle between Alckmin and Haniyeh, in the third chair in the photo, is the leader of Islamic Jihad, Ziyad Al-Nakhalah. Islamic Jihad was founded in the 1980s in the Gaza Strip to combat the Israeli occupation and maintains a presence in Gaza and the West Bank. The Palestinian terrorist group is the second largest in Gaza, often overshadowed by Hamas.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad are often aligned against Israel. They are the most important members of the group, coordinating most of the military activity of the various armed groups in Gaza. Jihad often acts independently of the other terrorist group and focuses primarily on military confrontations.

Iran also supports the group with financial support and weapons, sending rockets and anti-tank weapons. Like Hamas, Israel and the United States consider Jihad a terrorist organization.

In the fourth chair, to the left of the Hamas leader, is Hezbollah’s deputy leader, General Naim Assem. Hezbollah, which means “Party of God,” is a radical Shiite hybrid political, social and military group based in Lebanon. The group emerged in 1982, when Israel advanced into southern Lebanon to annihilate the Palestine Liberation Organization, whose leaders used the country as a base. Israel soon found itself pitted against a new movement founded to rally the popular will against the Israeli occupation.

This week, an attack blamed by Israel on Hezbollah killed 12 children and teenagers playing soccer in the town of Majdal Shams. The group denies responsibility. In response, Israel bombed positions in Lebanon and said it killed Fuad Shukr, the group’s top commander who was cited as responsible for the attack in the Golan Heights.

In addition to its armed wing, Hezbollah is the most powerful political force within Lebanon, holding veto power over government decisions and deciding important issues related to whether or not Lebanon should enter into armed conflict. The group, like the others, is supported financially and militarily by Iran and is also considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Israel.

Pezeshkian, who was sworn in on Tuesday, is replacing former Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The country’s former chief executive was considered a “hardliner” and died in a helicopter crash in May. Hamas leader Haniyeh was present at the inauguration ceremony because of the Iranian regime’s close ties to Hamas. Iran is one of the terrorist group’s main guarantors.

Geraldo Alckmin was chosen by Lula to attend the inauguration of the new Iranian president after First Lady Rosângela da Silva, Janja, was chosen to represent the country at the Paris Olympic Games. It was the first time that his wife replaced the Brazilian president at the opening of the competition.

Hamas and Iranian state media have blamed Israel for the killing of Haniyeh, the terror group’s political leader who was key to its high-stakes diplomacy and negotiations. The Israeli military has not commented on the killing.