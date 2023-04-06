Leonardo Aguilar is multifaceted and in addition to follow in the footsteps of his father Pepe and his sister Ángela, singing regional Mexican music, He is also dedicated to charrería.

The “Fine Rooster” as they nickname him in the music scene part of and is a pillar of the Rancho El Soyate charro team, which Pepe owns and bears the name of ranch founded by Antonio Aguilar.

In his social networks, Leonardo has made known his interest in charrería and the country passionsince in addition to participating in the team, he also has his own business forks owner of several heads of cattle.

In addition to being a singer and composer, Leonardo Aguilar represents Zacatecas in the charrería

Don Antonio Aguilar’s grandson also shared that he is training to become a horse jigsaw and support Rancho El Soyate.

In a TikTok reel he explained that the horse cove It is the charro luck in which the charro demonstrates the control he has over his horse.

By being part of El Soyate Ranch as a calador, in the next competitions or charro tournaments, Leonardo Aguilar may represent Zacatecas.

Leonardo Aguilar highlights Zacatecas

Angela Aguilar’s brother also raises the name of Zacatecas with his new album titled “And I did it again”, released at the beginning of this 2023.

Two of his new songs “I can not not fall” and “As if he hadn’t left” as well as the presentation of the album were engravings in zacatecana lands.

In addition to the fact that in the video clip of “As if he had not gone” also Zacatecan artists participate as Emma Ruiz De Chavez Hurtado, who was queen of the Zacatecas National Fair and Miss Teen Mexico in 2015.

Many followers of the young man point out that in his new videos, where he wears the charro suit, he looks even more like his grandfather, also from Zacatecas, Antonio Aguilar.