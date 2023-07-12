Police in the city of Achinsk in the Krasnoyarsk Territory helped a frightened roe deer that ran into the city store return to its natural environment, the press service of the main department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the region reported on July 12.

The police on duty received a message from the seller of the store, located in the second microdistrict of Achinsk. She reported that a roe deer ran into the room. The animal was very frightened, ran around the windows and could not find a way out, they said in the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs24.

When the police arrived at the store, they carefully wrapped the animal in a blanket and loaded it into a patrol car and drove it out of town. There, the roe deer was released into the wild, where it escaped so quickly that it is almost impossible to see it on the video – it is moving away from its rescuers so quickly.

On June 15, traffic police officers rescued a pregnant roe deer with a leg injury in the Irkutsk region. Law enforcement officers loaded the victim into a patrol car and took her to the kennel.

In early June, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Novosibirsk Region reported that a young male roe deer discovered by residents of the Novosibirsk Akademgorodok had been released into its natural habitat. Local residents spotted a roe deer with visible skin lesions on May 31st.