Javier Trujillo

Warrior / 06.18.2021 19:30:03

A crocodile of approximately 2.5 meters in length appeared in the Diamante area of ​​Acapulco and was captured by Civil Protection personnel from Warrior in the vicinity of the main access to the Revolcadero beach.

Around 11:00 a.m., it was reported to 911 that on Paseo de los Manglares avenue of the Puerto Laguna subdivision, a crocodile was seen on one of the edges of the main access.

Personnel from the Guerrero Civil Protection Secretariat, assigned to the Diamond area, came to the place to attend to the report.

As on previous occasions, the heavy rains that have been felt by the effects of the Tropical depression Four-E in the Pacific Ocean, they motivate the exit of the alligators from the black lagoon of Puerto Marqués.

With ropes and after at least four maneuvers, applying safety protocols so as not to harm the reptile, they managed to subdue it and transfer it to the PC facilities in Diamante to deliver it to the authorities of the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection.

The unusual event caused dozens of tourists and inhabitants of Buenos Aires who provide their services to tourism to come to witness the capture of the crocodile, as there were those who recorded and took photographs of the reptile.

Civil Protection personnel acted cautiously to subdue the alligator, with ropes and after tying him up, they put him in a truck to take him away.

