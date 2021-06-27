Javier Trujillo

06.26.2021 19:33:31

A garbage collection truck, belonging to the Municipal Basic Sanitation of Acapulco, fell into a sinkhole while providing service on Gran Vía Tropical avenue.

The unit was circulating on the avenue of the Las Playas subdivision, in the tourist area of ​​Caleta, when the rear tires of the heavy truck sank into the concrete caused by the rains.

Around 07:00 hours it was reported that the garbage collection truck sank after collapsing the concrete of the main avenue of the subdivision of the area.

It was through social networks that residents of the area reported to the various authorities that a truck showed the poor condition of the sanitary drainage in the area.

Almost five hours elapsed to resolve the accident suffered by the Basic Sanitation vehicle, when a tow truck came to the place where it was to remove it.

It was also reported that the unit personnel suffered no incidents after the unit fell when the concrete collapsed.

