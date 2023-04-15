President arrives this Saturday (15.Apr.2023) to the capital of the United Arab Emirates

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) visits this Saturday (15.Apr.2023) Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates. Lula will meet with the president and emir of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

It is the 2nd time that the president visits the country. The 1st was in December 2003, during his 1st presidential term.

At the meeting, the heads of state should deal with trade agreements, bilateral investments and the environment. The Brazilian delegation is made up of representatives of 30 companies, from various sectors, such as mining and meat, according to the Presidency of the Republic.

In 2022, bilateral trade moved US$ 5.7 billion, an increase of 74% compared to the volume of the previous year. Brazilian agricultural products account for almost 60% of exports to the United Arab Emirates.

Beef and chicken are among the items most sold to the Arabs. Brazil is the world’s largest exporter of halal chicken meat, produced according to the precepts and traditions of Islam.

In addition to the trade flow, the United Arab Emirates are the biggest investors in the Middle East in the Brazilian market, in the order of US$ 10 billion.

Regarding the environment agenda, the Arab country invests in renewable energy and in the commitment to zero net emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050, in line with the strategy adopted by President Lula’s administration. The country will host the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, COP-28.

CHINA

The visit to the United Arab Emirates takes place after Lula’s visit to China. In Beijing, the Brazilian president signed 15 deals trade and partnership with China’s leader, Xi Jinping.

The terms signed between the two countries include space cooperation agreements, research and innovation, digital economy and fight against hunger, exchange of communication contents and trade facilitation.

Read more about Lula’s trip to China:

With information from Brazil Agency.